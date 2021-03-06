Sal Buscema, Alex Ross, Charlie Adlard & More – Original Art Auctions

We just looked at the original artwork of a complete Martin Pasko and Joe Staton comic book story from Destroyer Duck that told tales of comic book industry death threats. But there are plenty more pages of original comic book artwork up for grabs in Heritage's Weekly Online Auction 122110. Pages with bids ranging from over $2000 to just a couple of bucks – here are a few going, going, gone, right now.

Sal Buscema and Ernie Chan The Incredible Hulk #217 Story Page 16 Original Art (Marvel, 1977). The Hulk's anger is enough to allow him to overcome the hypnotic stare of the Ringmaster. A great page as the Green Goliath takes on the Circus of Crime, with breakdowns by Buscema and finishes by Chan. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, the top panel tier and bottom 6 panels are on separate boards adhered to the Bristol, production trimmed top corners, tape residue on the top and bottom edges, taped paste-ups in the bottom margin, with production oil staining. In Very Good condition. Current bid: $2100.

Alex Ross JSA Kingdom Come Special: Superman #1 Story Page 7 Original Art (DC, 2009). Excellent panels by Alex Ross, showcasing the Man of Steel and The Daily Planet. This is the first fully written and illustrated adventure by Kingdom Come co-creator Alex Ross, building to the storyline's conclusion in Justice Society of America #22. Ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an oversized image area of 13" x 20", matted to 18.25" x 26". Light edge wear along the mat, signed by Ross in lower left and in Excellent condition. Current bid: $1250.

Terry Moore Rachel Rising #41 Complete 18-Page Story Original Art (Abstract Studio, 2016). The complete next-to-the-last-issue of this series that reads like a well-written TV series! It's exciting, with each chapter full of surprises, and built upon fantastic characters. Add to that Terry Moore's crisp, clean-lined art and you have a real cult-hit. These pages were created in ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of approximately 8.25" x 13.25". Every page is signed by Moore in the lower margin. Some pages have original art paste-up art corrections. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $1017.

P. Craig Russell Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #43 Story Page 24-25 Original Art (DC, 1993). Beautiful art by P. Craig Russell from the final two page sequence showing Poison Ivy back in the asylum, in the conclusion to the "Hothouse" storyline, where Batman was under Ivy's spell. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with image sizes of 9.25" x 15", professionally matted and glass-front framed to 30" x 24.5". Slight toning, art correction paste-up at the top of Page 24 and text paste-up at bottom of Page 25, signed by Russell at the bottom of Page 24. Overall in Excellent condition. Current bid: $675.

Jaime Hernandez Penny Century #6 Story Page 22 Maggie and Hopey Original Art (Fantagraphics, 1999). Maggie, Hopey, and Penny Century are all three featured on this last page of Maggie's bizarre dream titled "The Race". Ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 8" x 13". In Excellent condition. Current bid: $575.

Charlie Adlard The Walking Dead #45 Story Page 20 Original Art (Image, 2007). Rick Grimes' wounds are patched and starts recovering. Lori Grimes, Carl Grimes, and Alice are also pictured. Created in ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image size of 6.75" x 10.25". In Excellent condition. Current bid $360.

Adrian Alphona and Craig Yeung Runaways #3 Story Page 11 Original Art (Marvel, 2004). Alex Wilder, Chase Stein, and Karolina argue over which parents they can trust on this page from the popular teen hero series. This scene directly inspired a similar scene on the recent Runaways TV series. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 14". Panel 4 is an original art paste-up. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $58.

Madame Xanadu #14 Story Page 8 Original Art (DC Comics, 2009). The Sandman makes a cameo in between Michael Kaluta's gorgeous line work, in the Eisner Award nominated five-issue story "Exodus Noir". Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 15". Light toning and smudging, soft handling wear. Signed in lower right area. In Excellent condition. Current bid $56.

John Byrne and Nelson DeCastro Action Comics #832 Story Page 19 Original Art (DC, 2005). From an emotional scene where Sam Lane's ghost appears to Lois, and they have a heart-to-heart talk while awaiting her rescue. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Signed by Byrne at the bottom left corner. In Excellent condition. Current bid: $52.

Roger Langridge Doctor Who Magazine #283 Story Page 7 Original Art (Marvel, 1999). The Fourth Doctor, portrayed by Tom Baker, stars in this page from Doctor Who Magazine. Ink over graphite and Zipatone, on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Light toning along the edges, soft handling wear. There is white paper overlay taped to the top border. Signed in lower right and at is in Excellent condition. Current bid $35.

Gary Frank and Jon Sibal Squadron Supreme #7 Story Page Original Art Group of 5 (Marvel, 2007). Hyperion goes head to head against the super-powered serial killer Redstone that takes them from poolside to outer space. A grand finale exquisitely rendered by Gary Frank from the final issue of the series. Includes Story Pages 4, 7, 10, 14, and 15. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15 ". In Excellent condition. Current bid $30.

Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund Convergence Superman #2 Story Page 6 Original Art (DC, 2015). Superman gets blasted by Cyborg in this explosive page from the final issue of the miniseries spinning out of DC's Convergence event. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15.5". Signed at the bottom and in Excellent condition.

Humberto Ramos and Dave Meikis Runaways #3 Story Page 4 and Page 5 (Marvel, 2008). The Runaways convene to grill a Majesdanian soldier they captured to figure out how to get away from bounty hunters. The page features Nico Minoru, Karolina Dean, Old Lace, and Klara Past .Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 9.25" x 14.5 ". Signed by Ramos in lower margin. In Excellent condition. Current bid… $3 each, are you serious?