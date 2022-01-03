Sandman #8, First Appearance Of Death, On Auction At Heritage

Sandman #8 is THE issue from the run to own, and this is the time to buy it. Arguably the most talked-about part of Netflix TUDUM this past fall was the debut of the first trailer for the series adaptation, and the one character that fans want to see more than Morpheus is Death. Hell, the first question most asked about the upcoming show was "Who is playing Death?". The answer is Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and now fans are gobbling up Sandman #8 everywhere. Always a tough get anyway; on auction at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.4 copy, a very nice one indeed. Currently sitting at $160, you can assume this will end higher, but it might still be an excellent, affordable copy to get. Check it out below.

Sandman & Death Will Make Huge Gains Early 2022

"Sandman #8 (DC, 1989) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. First appearance of Death, who will appear in the upcoming Sandman TV series. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Mike Dringenberg art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $125. CGC census 12/21: 381 in 9.4, 828 higher. Neil Gaiman script and Dringenberg art. Standard edition that includes a 'publishorial' by DC editor Jeanette Kahn. First appearance of Death. 36 pages, full color. Cover price $1.50."

There is nothing but room to grow on this one. As the Sandman show gets closer and closer, expect this book to go scorching hot, as Netflix expects big things from this show, and so do fans. If it delivers at all, the sky is going to be the limit. Go here and get more info on this copy for yourself and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and click around and take a look at the other books taking bids today. There is a ton of good ones, for basically any budget, in this auction, the first big one of 2022.