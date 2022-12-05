Sapphic YA Graphic Novel, The Marble Queen, Now For September 2023

Where oh where is the Marble Queen? Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Anna Kopp, best known as the creator of unofficial Minecraft graphic novels, such as the Smasher And Waffles series, had now sold her own original graphic novel, The Marble Queen, drawn by Gabrielle Kari, to Brett Israel at Dark Horse. Anna Kopp tweeted out "I'm thrilled to announce that my sapphic YA F graphic novel The Marble Queen is being published by @darkhorsecomics next year! I'm still in awe that the incredible @gabriellemkari is bringing this story to life, and that soon I'll get to hold the book of my heart in my hands. Some of you may remember me pitching The Marble Queen in #DVpit back in 2016, from which I got my amazing agent @draper_claire. Despite SO MANY setbacks, Claire never stopped believing in it, and I will be forever grateful for their support in this journey. I wrote The Marble Queen in 2016. Signed with Claire in 2017. On sub all through 2018. Got the offer in 2019. Got an illustrator in 2020. And only now, almost 5 years later, I can finally say it's coming! So what to expect from The Marble Queen? -Magic island full of queers with swords -All your sapphic fantasy princess dreams -#ownvoices queer and mental illness rep -Squee-worthy romance -Heart-wrenching betrayals (sorry not sorry) -Did I mention all the queers? Oh and if anyone wants to get sneak peeks and updates on The Marble Queen, I have a mailing list!"

Well, there may have been a few setbacks, due to international printing problems, but The Marble Queen is now scheduled for the 12th of September, 2023. Here's the full solicitation:

"A sapphic YA graphic novel with sword fighting, political intrigue and magic where the princess needs a marriage alliance for the welfare of her kingdom, but she unknowingly accepts a proposal from a mysterious country, having come not from the prince, but his sister.

"The Marble Queen is a YA fantasy graphic novel that's the political drama of Nimona meets the heartfelt romance of The Princess and the Dressmaker, but this time in a sapphic romance surrounded by a mist of magic.

"Princess Amelia's kingdom, Marion, is in shambles after months of their trade routes being ravaged by pirates, and now the only seemingly option left is for her to save it through a marriage alliance. When she gets an exorbitant offer from the royalty of Iliad—a country shrouded in mystery—Amelia accepts without question and leaves her home to begin a new life. But she lands on Iliad's shores to find that her betrothed isn't the country's prince, but the recently coronated Queen Salira.

"Shocked, Amelia tries to make sense of her situation and her confused heart: Salira has awakened strange new feelings inside her, but something dark hides behind the Queen's sorrowful eyes. Amelia must fight the demons of her own anxiety disorder before she can tackle her wife's, all while war looms on the horizon."

Claire Draper at the Bent Agency handled the deal for world rights. She is very good at that sort of thing.