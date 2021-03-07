Anna Kopp & Gabrielle Kari's The Marble Queen OGN Sold To Dark Horse

Anna Kopp is best known as the creator of unofficial Minecraft graphic novels, such as the Smasher And Waffles series. She has now sold her new graphic novel The Marble Queen, drawn by Gabrielle Kari, to Brett Israel at Dark Horse. Anna Kopp tweeted out;

I'm thrilled to announce that my sapphic YA F graphic novel The Marble Queen is being published by @darkhorsecomics next year! I'm still in awe that the incredible @gabriellemkari

is bringing this story to life, and that soon I'll get to hold the book of my heart in my hands.

Some of you may remember me pitching The Marble Queen in #DVpit back in 2016, from which I got my amazing agent @draper_claire. Despite SO MANY setbacks, Claire never stopped believing in it, and I will be forever grateful for their support in this journey.

I wrote The Marble Queen in 2016. Signed with Claire in 2017. On sub all through 2018. Got the offer in 2019. Got an illustrator in 2020. And only now, almost 5 years later, I can finally say it's coming!

So what to expect from The Marble Queen? -Magic island full of queers with swords -All your sapphic fantasy princess dreams -#ownvoices queer and mental illness rep -Squee-worthy romance -Heart-wrenching betrayals (sorry not sorry) -Did I mention all the queers?

Oh and if anyone wants to get sneak peeks and updates on The Marble Queen, I have a mailing list!