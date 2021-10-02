Savage Avengers #25 Preview: A Conan and Kang Team-Up

Savage Avengers #25 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, as Conan the Barbarian must team up with Kang the Conqueror to stop Kulan Gath. But in this preview, we find that even Kang is getting sick of Marvel constantly killing off and bringing back characters. Check out the preview below.
SAVAGE AVENGERS #25
MARVEL COMICS
AUG211217
AUG211218 – SAVAGE AVENGERS #25 SMITH VAR – $3.99
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano
Can the unexpected entrance of an old villain help the Savage Avengers overcome the monstrous Kulan Gath? The entire Earth better hope so!
PARENTAL ADVISORY
In Shops: 10/6/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for AUG211217 SAVAGE AVENGERS #25, by (W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano, in stores Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
