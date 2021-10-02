Savage Avengers #25 Preview: A Conan and Kang Team-Up

Savage Avengers #25 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, as Conan the Barbarian must team up with Kang the Conqueror to stop Kulan Gath. But in this preview, we find that even Kang is getting sick of Marvel constantly killing off and bringing back characters. Check out the preview below.

SAVAGE AVENGERS #25

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211217

AUG211218 – SAVAGE AVENGERS #25 SMITH VAR – $3.99

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Can the unexpected entrance of an old villain help the Savage Avengers overcome the monstrous Kulan Gath? The entire Earth better hope so! PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

