Scariest Joker Story Since Killing Joke? Tom King's Brave and the Bold
Tom King and Mitch Gerad lead new Batman: The Brave and the Bold anthology, including new Stormwatch, Batman Black & White and Superman stories
James Gunn's Batman movie based on the Grant Morrison/Andy Kubert storyline Batman & Son, will be called Batman: The Brave and the Bold. So it's the right time for DC Comics to launch a new Batman: The Brave And The Bold anthology comic book, following up on the 1955 original, even though all three things will have nothing to do with each other. Batman: The Brave And The Bold will kick off in May with a new 64-page issue one, with four new stories.
- Tom King and Mitch Gerads will deliver a "horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker and the Batman" to tell a "terrifying tale of loathing, lies, and laughter," that will be "the most frightening Joker story in a generation." Since The Killing Joke, basically. That was 1988 after all. There are 35 year olds who were only just born when that was published.
- Dan Mora will write and draw a new series of Batman: Black & White short stories with "Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker".
- Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes will create Down with the Kings that will continue their story of Director Bones of D.E.O. as the leader of a new StormWatch satellite, a repurposed Justice League's former Watchtower. When last we saw, the team consisted of Shado, Flint, Ravager, Peacekeeper -01, and the Ukrainian superhero, Core. Might it play into whatever it is Bryan Hitch is doing with The Authority? He is doing one of the covers.
- Christopher Cantwell will mark his arrival at DC Comics with The Order of the Black Lamp drawn by Javier Rodríguez, a Superman comic that sees Superman find a decoder ring with a secret message – "Save Me" – which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to his past.
Batman: The Brave And The Bold #1 will be published on the 16th of May. Covers by Simone Di Meo, Jim Cheung, Frank Cho, Bryan Hitch, and Nathan Szerdy.