Scariest Joker Story Since Killing Joke? Tom King's Brave and the Bold Tom King and Mitch Gerad lead new Batman: The Brave and the Bold anthology, including new Stormwatch, Batman Black & White and Superman stories

James Gunn's Batman movie based on the Grant Morrison/Andy Kubert storyline Batman & Son, will be called Batman: The Brave and the Bold. So it's the right time for DC Comics to launch a new Batman: The Brave And The Bold anthology comic book, following up on the 1955 original, even though all three things will have nothing to do with each other. Batman: The Brave And The Bold will kick off in May with a new 64-page issue one, with four new stories.

Tom King and Mitch Gerads will deliver a "horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker and the Batman" to tell a "terrifying tale of loathing, lies, and laughter," that will be "the most frightening Joker story in a generation." Since The Killing Joke, basically. That was 1988 after all. There are 35 year olds who were only just born when that was published.

Dan Mora will write and draw a new series of Batman: Black & White short stories with "Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker".

will write and draw a new series of Batman: Black & White short stories with "Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker". Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes will create Down with the Kings that will continue their story of Director Bones of D.E.O. as the leader of a new StormWatch satellite, a repurposed Justice League's former Watchtower. When last we saw, the team consisted of Shado, Flint, Ravager, Peacekeeper -01, and the Ukrainian superhero, Core. Might it play into whatever it is Bryan Hitch is doing with The Authority? He is doing one of the covers.

Christopher Cantwell will mark his arrival at DC Comics with The Order of the Black Lamp drawn by Javier Rodríguez, a Superman comic that sees Superman find a decoder ring with a secret message – "Save Me" – which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to his past.

Batman: The Brave And The Bold #1 will be published on the 16th of May. Covers by Simone Di Meo, Jim Cheung, Frank Cho, Bryan Hitch, and Nathan Szerdy.