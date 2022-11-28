The New DC Comics Members Of Stormwatch & More Wildstorm Spoilers

In previous Wildstorm gossip, Bleeding Cool told you how Angel Breaker – also known as The Demon's Shadow – created by Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter. might get involved. Her first appearance was in Batman #122, as a member of Talia Al Ghul's League Of Assassins. But it turns out she has a hidden history – and not just the one with Black Canary. She has links to the Wildstorm side of DC Comics as well, revealed to have strong ties to WildCATS character Zealot, created by Brandon Choi and Jim Lee, and studied with her, learning the way of the Coda. But also Angel Breaker's sword, which returns energies directed towards it, was stolen from Zealot – it was originally hers. Zealot obviously wants her sword back. Initially…

While Angel Breaker wants training from the best and brightest of the DC Universe… and from Wildstorm as well. And in tomorrow's Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special the proof is in the pudding…

We also talked about how Stormwatch, created by current DC Comics publisher Jim Lee of Wildstorm, would be finding new purpose at DC, time for a revival and reintegration into the DC Universe. Originally run by a United Nations body, overseen by a satellite called Skywatch and its director, the Weatherman, Henry Bendix. The series ran for a few years before Warren Ellis and Tom Raney took over the series, with artist Bryan Hitch joining. This introduced a new Stormwatch team, with predecessors killed off in an WildCATS/Aliens crossover. The team reformed as The Authority, free from any kind of control, and went out to change superhero comic books, and subsequent comic book films from Marvel and DC, forever.

And that in the wake of the recent supposed death of the Justice League, that Director Bones of the DEO, and former Stormwatch member Winter – Nikolas Kamarov, an ex-Russian Spetznaz officer and an energy absorber, are going to set up a new Stormwatch on their abandoned satellite station. And planning a proactive superhero force to do what the Justice League won't do, go where the Justice League won't go. But what will the Justice League say when they come back? Well, they have Wildstorm plans to deal with Superman…

And who will be joining Winter? I was told to expect the following… here is the proof of some of them.

Shado from the Green Arrow books.

Victoria N'Gengi, or Flint, former member of Stormwatch and invulnerable.

Ravager, or Rose Wilson, the daughter of Deathstroke

Core – Pavlo Stupka, a new Ukrainian character, shown on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Peacekeeper 01 – Sean Mahoney, the corrupt policeman-turned-hero of Arkham on A-Day in Batman and now a cyborg on the loose.

And the return of Stormwatch character, The Eminence Of Blades, or Harry Tanner. No me neither, he won't last long.

No Midnight & Apollo, they will be far too busy in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 to have time to worry with Stormwatch.

And, as seen in previews, City Boy has a shared power set, albeit it from a different source, to Jack Hawksmoor…

And his story will continue in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn. As for what we wrote about the new Wildstorm Deathblow? Let's save that for later, shall we?

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR C BRYAN HITCH VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bryan Hitch

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Brandon Choi, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Ed Brisson and others Art by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Bryan Hitch, Brett Booth, and others In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!–short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022