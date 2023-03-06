Scarlet Witch #3 Preview: Sisterly Love Wanda catches up with Polaris in this preview of Scarlet Witch #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

Scarlet Witch #3

by Steve Orlando & Sara Pichelli, cover by Russell Dauterman

ENTER POLARIS! When Polaris' visit to her sister's new magic shop is interrupted by a microscopic warrior desperate for aid, Polaris and the Scarlet Witch put their own mystery on hold to help on a fantastic journey through Sub-Atomica! Meanwhile, the dark past of Wanda's enigmatic shop clerk, Darcy Lewis, comes back…with a vengeance.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

