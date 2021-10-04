Scud The Disposable Assassin Is Back At Heritage Auctions

Scud the Disposable Assassin is one of those books that you tend to forget about sometimes, but when you see it, you remember how great it is. It is hard to believe that the character has now been around for almost 30 years (having debuted in this comic book in 1994), but here we are. Rob Schrab really tapped into something here, and he created one of the neatest designs for a character in the modern age of comics. We told you about a CGC 9.8 copy at Heritage Auctions a little while ago, and now they have TWO CGC copies taking bids today. Each is a 9.4, and the pair is sitting at only $210 right now. Criminally low. Check it out below.

Scud Fans: This Is A Really Great Deal

Scud: The Disposable Assassin #1 CGC-Graded Group of 2 (Fireman Press, 1994) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. A group of two CGC-graded NM 9.4 copies of issue #1 (first appearance of Scud). Rob Schrab story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value for group = $190. He is just such a unique character and one that, to me at least, only works as a comic book. Yeah, there was a video game and whatever, but the story feels so strong as a comic, from the artwork to the concept itself. This is one that should be in every single comic book collection there is.

In the world of Scud: The Disposable Assassin, anyone can buy a robot assassin from a vending machine. These artificially intelligent robots are designed to kill their targets and then self-destruct. But Scud wants to live and finds a way around his self-destruction programming, and the story unfolds from there. I really want to buy this myself, that way I have one for myself and one to gift someone else. Go here for more info and to place a bid. While there, go ahead look at the other books taking bids.