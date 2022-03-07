Hellboy Debuts In SDCC Comics #2, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Hellboy fans: this one is a steal right now, and you need to jump on this. San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2, a promotional book published by Dark Horse in 1993 and only available at the convention and through the mail, features the debut of the character from Mike Mignola, though some consider Next Men #3 the first. That is not the case, though, as that one is his first color appearance. This book, taking bids at Heritage Auctions, is the real and true debut. It is a CGC 9.4 copy, and get this: right now, it is only $12. Check it out below.

Hellboy Fans Need To Jump On This

"San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2 (Dark Horse, 1993) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. First appearances of Hellboy, Danger Unlimited, and Monkey Man & O'Brien. 1993 San Diego Comic-Con promotional. Don Martin cover. John Byrne, Paul Chadwick, Rick Geary, Frank Miller, Mike Allred, Arthur Adams, and Mike Mignola art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $175. CGC census 2/22: 139 in 9.4, 517 higher. One-shot annual featuring rare, not published elsewhere Frank Miller Sin City and Mike Mignolia Hellboy stories. 32 pages. B&W. Rare issues created to help promote the San Diego Comic-Con (August 4-7, 1994). Available only through the convention and a limited mail order offer. Features: 4 page Danger Unlimited story with art/story by John Byrne; 4-page Concret story "Steel Rain" with art/story by Paul Chadwick; 4-page Monkey Man and O'Brien in "The Shocking Case of the Brief Journey" with story/art by Arthur Adams; 3 page Sin City story "The Customer is Always Right" with story/art by Frank Miller; double-page spread art for Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot illustrated by Geof Darrow; 2 page Don Martin's Doctor Dork; 2 page Mon 'n' Me by Rick Geary; 4 page Hellboy with art/story by Mike Mignolia; 4 page Martha Washinton Goes to War written by Frank Miller with art by Dave Gibbons; Matt Wagner Grendel pin-up page. Cover price $2.95."

What else is there to say? The first appearance of one of the most iconic comic characters of the last thirty years, and it is that cheap? Go here and bid now. While there, check out the other books taking bids.