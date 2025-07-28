Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, sdcc

SDCC: Crawling To A San Diego Coin-Op For Dungeon Crawler Carl

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl is a hit LitRPG series by Matt Dinniman, featuring an epic intergalactic dungeon crawl.

The series follows Carl and Princess Donut as they navigate a deadly game show on a devastated Earth.

At San Diego Comic-Con, fans celebrated Dungeon Crawler Carl at the San Diego Coin-Op arcade bar event.

Giveaways, themed drinks, and a lively atmosphere made the SDCC Dungeon Crawler Carl event unforgettable.

Dungeon Crawler Carl is a science fiction and fantasy LitRPG book series written by Matt Dinniman. It was initially self published by Dinniman on Royal Road, until the first six books were acquired by Ace Books in 2024. The series follows Carl, a Coast Guard veteran, and Princess Donut, his ex-girlfriend's cat, as they are forced to participate in a deadly, intergalactic game show where Earth has been transformed into a massive dungeon crawl.

Well, at San Diego Comic-Con, that crawl over the San Diego Coin-Op pleasuredome where I was once roundly trashed by Bad Idea's Dinesh Shamdasani. New friends of Bleeding Cool, Elizabeth Naiman and Lyndi Antic popped by for a fan celebration and meet and greet. Although, as Elizabeth confesses, "unfortunately, between the drinks and that margarita tasting the hour before, I didn't take too many pictures. The event had free food (corn dogs, veggie tray, chicken fingers, etc). A prize wheel with some fun giveaways, and open bar with dirty Shirley's and a pink glitter infused shot." That's okay, Elizabeth, we will take what we can! I hope your morning wasn't too rough!

Dungeon Crawler Carl Hardcover – August 27, 2024 by Matt Dinniman

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • The apocalypse will be televised! Welcome to the first book in the wildly popular and addictive Dungeon Crawler Carl series—now with bonus material exclusive to this print edition.

You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Being stuck with her prize-winning show cat. And you know what's worse than that? An alien invasion, the destruction of all man-made structures on Earth, and the systematic exploitation of all the survivors for a sadistic intergalactic game show. That's what.

Join Coast Guard vet Carl and his ex-girlfriend's cat, Princess Donut, as they try to survive the end of the world—or just get to the next level—in a video game–like, trap-filled fantasy dungeon. A dungeon that's actually the set of a reality television show with countless viewers across the galaxy. Exploding goblins. Magical potions. Deadly, drug-dealing llamas. This ain't your ordinary game show.

Welcome, Crawler. Welcome to the Dungeon. Survival is optional. Keeping the viewers entertained is not.

