Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Aisha Tyler, sdcc

SDCC: Aisha Tyler's Losophē Of Serving Alcohol At San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC: Aisha Tyler's losophē of serving up alcohol at San Diego Comic-Con

Losophē is for when you have had your fill of philosophy, and just want a drink. Actor and presenter Aisha Tyler is apparently a dab hand at mixing cocktails, first as a bartender, then making them at home but trying to avoid the mess, and creating losophē in the process. "I found a brilliant mind to join me, and many cocktails later, my co-founder James Kim and I created losophē. Our sole purpose: to elevate ready-to-drink cocktails to new heights." And that includes, it seems, taking Losophē to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

Our friends Elizabeth Naiman and Lyndi Antic popped by a tasting session with Aisha Tyler, known as Andrea Marino in Ghost Whisperer, Dr. Tara Lewis in Criminal Minds, Mother Nature in the Santa Clause films, and as Lana Kane in Archer. As well as hosting CBS's The Talk, the US version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and more likely to have been at SDCC for voicing Halo: Reach, Gears of War 3, and Watch Dogs.

But now she is selling alcohol to impressionable geeks. Lyndi Antic says "It was so small and intimate. She was serving up her new margarita and chatting with us and just having a nice chill place to take a little break from the craziness of the con. We were given one of her branded shirt and she also signed them if we wanted!" And Elizabeth Naiman took plenty of photos…

Aisha Taylor's losophē can be found right here…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!