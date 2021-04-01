Separated At Birth: Batman And Spider-Man, One More Time

Separated At Birth: Last October, saw the release of Detective Comics #1029 from DC Comics, with the following cover by Lee Bermejo. But does anyone else see the similarity with an upcoming cover by Mark Bagley to Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man: The Chamelon Conspiracy #1 from Marvel Comics for June.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1029 JUN208222 (W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy (CA) Lee Bermejo After the City of Bane, the Riddler's takeover, The Joker War, and more, the people of Gotham City have had enough. The world is changing for Bruce Wayne, and the question he must ask himself is: What role does the Batman have in a city that rejects him? As the year barrels forward into what will become a turning point for the Dark Knight, Batman must grapple with the very citizens he has sworn to protect…while a familiar face looms large as a new threat on the horizon: Damian Wayne! In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.99

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1

APR210890

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Mark Bagley

• The epic conclusion of THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY!

• If you thought the end of "King's Ransom" shook Spider-Man to the core, you better think again as this ending will level things up. 56 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $5.99

