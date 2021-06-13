Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja

Separated At Birth: Superman #243 from DC Comics published in October 1971 featured this cover by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano, with Superman in the embrace of Raja, an alien who had taken a form deemed to be pleasing to Superman.

Put up against this page from Thor #328, from February 1983, published by Marvel Comics twelve years later, drawn by Alan Kupperberg and Vince Colletta.

And picked up almost forty years after that! You can run, you can hide, but eventually Separated At Birth will get its man – or woman! And it's not as if there haven't been other homages along the way. Such as Jonah Hex #91 from June 1985…

…and Wonder Woman (Vol 4) #49 from April 2016, from Neal Adams himself.

Any more for any more?

