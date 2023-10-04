Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: G.O.D.S., gods, jonathan hickman, Valerio Schiti

Setting Out A New Marvel Universe With G.O.D.S. #1 (Spoilers)

I said G.O.D.S. #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia,was not so much Sandman-meets-Saga but New Gods-meets-Book Of Magic.

Previously when talking about G.O.D.S. #1, out today by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia from Marvel Comics, I stated that it was not so much Sandman-meets-Saga as it had ben pitched but New Gods-meets-Book Of Magic. Which is why we get a scavenger hunt/trade that takes us around new realities, new powers and new places, introducing them to the reader, as they are introduced by Wyn to Dimitri, The Science Boy, who is, as he says…

…Proxy in Service to The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Chained Apprentice to the Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be. So, he is one of the Natural-Order-Of-Things who must work for The-Powers-That-Be, as part of a deal that was done, just as with the sons of Apokalips and New Earth.

So we move from The Collector, who we know and was made famous by the Thor and Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, to a brand new Contemplator and the Contemplator's Garden. And from the Garden to The Possessor and his Vault.

Who may be in possession of quite a stench by this time. And from the Possessor to a Trader…

The Trader and his Grand Bazaar. Who knows just how powerful the last visit they made was.

So where will these people turn up next? Aside from future issues of G.O.D.S. that is, now they have been loosed on the Marvel Universe? Becauee we are not done, there is most powerful place of all, of course.

The bar on Earth named after Executive Marvel Editor, and editor of G.O.D.S., Tom Brevoort.

And now rearranged into chronological order… for Wyn and Aiko Maki, his former wife.

As it turns out that, of all the places we have seen, this is where all the most important things happened.

Okay, so maybe this is like Saga after all.

And just a little bit like Sandman too. G.O.D.S. #1 is published by Marvel Comics today. Whether it sells more that Transformers #1 we will find out later this week…

G.O.D.S. #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. On Sale 10/4 SRP: $9.99 G.O.D.S. #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Cubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters. On Sale 11/8 SRP $4.99 G.O.D.S. #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Cassandra is cursed with knowing the future, but no one believes her. There are Black Swans in the bar. Oblivion wants to drink alone, but kids these days don't respect authority figures. Most of the ingredients are illegal outside of Hell's Kitchen. On Sale 12/20 G.O.D.S. #4

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

That guy in the Beekeeper suit is holding a thing that's freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe. On Sale 1/24

