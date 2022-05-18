Setting Up Judgment Day In Eternals #12, And Explaining 'Plonker'

Today sees the final issue of Eternals #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic, that sets up the conflict coming in Marvels' Judgment Day summer event. With Ikaris' cousin and Valkin's son Druig, seeing his Eternals star rise this issue after some very deft pre-planning. Of course, he was also an agent of the KGB in Russia, a keen torturer, became deputy Prime Minister of Eastern European country Vorozheika, later becoming absolute ruler. So he knows what is needed to successfully rule a population, whether humans or Eternals.

With new information at hand for the Eternals to work with, the definition of Deviancy is widening, and becoming more -in their eyes at least – accurate. And as we saw in the Free Comic Book Day Avengers/X-Men #1, Eternals are genetically programmed to respons to what they define as Excess Deviancy. Which seems, basically, anything Eternals can do, such as develop a hive-mind or gain immortality through resurrection.

Bread and circuses, this used to be called. Eternals is entertaininly narrated by the planet Earth, of The Machine as it is viewed by the Eternals. Also it looks like the Earth has been watching Only Fools And Horses. A little while ago, I was asked by someone at Marvel about how offensive the word "plonker" was. I presumed this was Al Ewing writing Horse again. It seems not. Slang for "penis" and used in a degoratory fashion, it was once an offensive word, then became archaic and then became mainstream acceptable thanks to the sitcom Only Fools And Horses in the eighties, even a catchphrase, "Rodney, you plonker" from Delboy. Here, have a compilation.

So9mething to ponder while the Eternals look to Krakoa and Arakko for their latest targets of deviancy…

And while we are at it, and talking both Kieron Gillen and Al Ewing, it's only been five years since this…

I wonder?

