Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2 Preview: Blast from the Past

Shang-Chi is called upon to rescue his old rival, Clive Restom, who has been kidnapped, in this preview of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2. "Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time?" the solicit asks. The better question is: can he do it while avoiding all the drama?! Check out the preview below.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #2

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Dike Ruan

THE HUNT IS ON! Now that the Ten Rings have become public knowledge, every villain in the Marvel Universe is coming for Shang-Chi! Not great timing then for old flame, Leiko Wu, to show up with a mission to save their old spy friend, Clive Reston. Can Shang-Chi save his friend while protecting the Ten Rings at the same time? The epic new era of Shang-Chi continues!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620475500211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620475500221 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 2 COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US

