Should Clownhunter Have Killed Harley Quinn? Batman Annual #5 Spoilers

In Batman #103, Clownhunter went for Harley Quinn in a big way, blaming her for the actions of the Joker, something she didn't take too kindly to, let alone any kind of responsibility.

Batman #103 – credit: DC Comics

Ghost-Maker got in the way of that, but the situation reared its head again in Batman #104. With the news that the Joker killed his parents and she was there for it.

Batman #104 – credit: DC Comics

But in Batman #105, Harley Quinn was able to plead her case.

Batman #105 – credit: DC Comics

Talking about her life with the Joker and how she was also a victim of his actions. But also taking responsibility for what she had done.

Batman #105 – credit: DC Comics

And putting her life in Clownhunter's hands. Or Bat-Bat. Or Knife-Knife.

Batman #105 – credit: DC Comics

She got off. But should she have? Today's follow-up Batman Annual #5 from James Tynion IV and James Stokoe backs up the Batman gossip we were talking about a month or so ago. "Harley Quinn brought the Joker into the restaurant owned by Clownhunter's parents – and secured their deaths at the Joker's hands."

Batman Annual #5 – credit: DC Comics

Which is just what plays out in today's comic books.

Batman Annual #5 – credit: DC Comics

With Harley Quinn in a position where she knew exactly what would happen next.

Batman Annual #5 – credit: DC Comics

After all, he is the Joker, the Batman's not around, there's only one way this ends.

Batman Annual #5 – credit: DC Comics

Leaving one big question…

Batman Annual #5 – credit: DC Comics

Should Clownhunter have killed Harley Quinn?

BATMAN ANNUAL #5
DC COMICS
OCT207064
The riveting new vigilante known as Clownhunter was a breakout star of "The Joker War"- but what's the tragic origin of this teenage assassin? How did his parents die at the hands of The Joker, and is there a place for him in the evolving Gotham City? Can there be redemption for the infamous Clownhunter? This epic tale reteams writer James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe, the storytellers behind the definitive Clownhunter tale from Batman: The Joker War Zone #1! In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $4.99

 

