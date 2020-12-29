Should Clownhunter Have Killed Harley Quinn? Batman Annual #5 Spoilers

In Batman #103, Clownhunter went for Harley Quinn in a big way, blaming her for the actions of the Joker, something she didn't take too kindly to, let alone any kind of responsibility.

Ghost-Maker got in the way of that, but the situation reared its head again in Batman #104. With the news that the Joker killed his parents and she was there for it.

But in Batman #105, Harley Quinn was able to plead her case.

Talking about her life with the Joker and how she was also a victim of his actions. But also taking responsibility for what she had done.

And putting her life in Clownhunter's hands. Or Bat-Bat. Or Knife-Knife.

She got off. But should she have? Today's follow-up Batman Annual #5 from James Tynion IV and James Stokoe backs up the Batman gossip we were talking about a month or so ago. "Harley Quinn brought the Joker into the restaurant owned by Clownhunter's parents – and secured their deaths at the Joker's hands."

Which is just what plays out in today's comic books.

With Harley Quinn in a position where she knew exactly what would happen next.

After all, he is the Joker, the Batman's not around, there's only one way this ends.

Leaving one big question…

Should Clownhunter have killed Harley Quinn?

