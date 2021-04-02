Superman The Movie Comes To Life With New Sideshow Statue

One of the most popular actors who portrayed Superman on the big screen returns one again! Christopher Reeve dons the red and blue suer suit one again with this incredible statue from Sideshow Collectible. Coming straight out of Superman The Movie (1978), the Man of Steel stands pound with close attention to detail and remarkable craftsmanship. Standing 20.5 inches tall, this statue features fabric elements, posable wired cape and will be placed on a Superman symbol base. Fans of this legendary depiction of this DC Comics hero will not want to miss out on a truly amazing statue for their growing collection. The Superman The Movie (1978) Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $585. The statue is set to go up, up, and away between December 2021 – February 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Sideshow presents the Superman: The Movie Premium Format™ Figure, bringing hope to your lineup of DC Comics collectibles. The Superman: The Movie Premium Format Figure measures 20.5" tall, lovingly crafted in the iconic likeness of actor Christopher Reeve as Superman. His portrait features stunning blue eyes, a confident but humble expression, and the signature kiss curl in his hair, capturing Clark Kent's incredible alter ego. Superman stands on a base inspired by the poster for the 1978 film, depicted here as a black circular platform with a raised silver recreation of the hero's unique shield emblem."

"The Superman: The Movie Premium Format Figure is a mixed media collectible featuring a fully fabric costume carefully tailored to his muscular physique, recreating Superman's on-screen appearance. The figure wears a blue suit, red trunks, and a red cape with internal wiring for posing. The symbol of the House of El is imprinted on the chest of his suit, and his cape features a yellow embroidered logo on the back. Superman also has sculpted red boots and a yellow belt accent around the waist, completing his unforgettable look. You'll believe a man can fly when you bring home the Superman: The Movie Premium Format figure. Add him to your DC Comics collection today!"