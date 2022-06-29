Silver Streak Runs Through Lev Gleason September 2022 Solicits

Keith Champagne and Stefan Tosheff launch public domain character Silver Streak Season One from Lev Gleason's Comic House, as well as Captain Canuck and Nash in their September 2022 solicits and solicitations.

SILVER STREAK SEASON 1 #1 CVR A TOSHEFF

LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE

JUL221729

JUL221730 – SILVER STREAK SEASON 1 #1 CVR B SKETCH – 5.99

(W) Keith Champagne (A / CA) Stefan Tosheff

Silver Streak! The name every racing fan hoped they would hear at pole position again is still nowhere to be found. After a horrific crash that put them and their pit crew out of the circuit, Streak is desperate to get back on track. But something is different since the crash, it's not just Streak's car that has speed anymore! Now with a set of powers they don't understand, new complications arise. Hunted and indebted, the problems just keep piling up. How long can Streak run from them? Sometimes the most significant race is the one for your life!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 5.99

CAPTAIN CANUCK ARCHIVES VOL 16

LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE ARCH

JUL221731

(W) Richard Comely (A) George Freeman (CA) John Mungiello

From the Comic House Archives! For the first time in its own issue, the final 2014 story from the original continuity of Captain Canuck by Comely and Freeman is available.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 9.99

NASH BILL NASH IN EVIL IN THE NIGHT #91 (MR)

LEV GLEASON – NEW FRIDAY

JUL221732

(W) Johan Norgaard Pederson (A / CA) Johan Norgaard Pederson

New Friday is proud to present Nash! Bill Nash is up against the evil serial-killer, The Buttercup Killer, who is at it after a long break. In the dark summernight starts a game to catch the killer in time before his next move. Bill Nash wins if he stops the killer. If he looses the game he gets killed. Since 1995 Johan N rgaard Pedersen has written and drawn 92 volumes of his hard-boiled, black & white detective series Nash. Presented in issue 91 JNP has written his first volume in English. This new line of NASH Reprints will showcase one of the most prolific voices in Outsider Comix in a size fit for your bookshelf!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99