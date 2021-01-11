Simon Bisley Fully-Painted Lobo Cover Currently Just $6000 On Auction

Okay, this is one of those things that looks like it costs a lot of money, but really doesn't. Heritage Auctions as part of their Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122101 are auctioning off the original painted artwork by Simon Bisley for Lobo: The Last Czarnian trade paperback from 1991. That story was created by Alan Grant and Simon Bisley and is basically responsible for Lobo ever being popular, reinventing the alien mercenary as a heavy metal rocker-Lemmy type, appealing to Wolverine and Punisher fans and being ripped off repeatedly, including by Rob Liefeld as BloodWulf, and Mark Millar and Simone Bianchi for Space Bandits. Anyway, this is relatively early-US Simon Bisley painted artwork, the period most of his fans enjoy the most, and it's currently at $6000 with two days to go. That is a pittance. And no one bids it up, I'm just going to have to talk to the bank about a loan. Seriously now.

Here's the Heritage Auction listing. And the Amazon listing for the out-of-print collection.

Simon Bisley Lobo: The Last Czarnian Trade Paperback Cover Original Art (1991). In order to become the last Czarnian, the mad interstellar mercenary Lobo, murdered everyone on his planet. But years after his massacre, the lunatic bounty hunter learns that one Czarnian still exists, his fourth grade teacher Miss Tribb, whom he now must protect. Lobo was first introduced as a villain in the 1980s by creators Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, and in 1990, he appeared in his own four-issue miniseries, Lobo: The Last Czarnian, plotted by Giffen, written by Alan Grant and with art by Simon Bisley, the artist who most famously elevated the insanity of the Main Man, and is most notably recognized as the bad-boy artist who put Lobo on the map. A stellar early cover by Biz, who only did a handful during the 1990s. Produced in mixed media on art paper, with an image area of 13" x 20", matted to 16.5" x 23.5". There is light surface wear with some minor creasing in the left corner away from the main image and indentations and marks in the top left of the image area. Light mat wear. Signed by Bisley in the lower left image area. In Very Good condition.