Sitterson and Ossio's No One Left to Fight Returns in October

Talk about false advertising! Right there in the title of the hit 2019 comic by Aubrey Sitterson and Fico Ossio. And yet, there is someone let to fight after all, as No One Left to Fight is set to return in October for No One Left to Fight II.

A press release from Dark Horse flagrantly flaunts this deception:

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT' RETURNS AT DARK HORSE COMICS

Pick Up at the Cliffhanger Where the High Octane Action Series Left Off MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 19, 2021)—The Comic You Always Wanted is BACK, from creators Aubrey Sitterson (The Worst Dudes, Savage Hearts) and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man) with additional colors by Racial Avila and letters by Taylor Esposito (The Black Ghost, Batman) in No One Left To Fight II! This series picks up where the smash-hit, critically acclaimed first No One Left To Fight series left off—with the world's greatest fighter struggling to find his place after all his battles have been won and while there's still time left. This series features standard and variant covers by Fico Ossio, which combine into an all-new interlocking image! Inspired by classic fight manga, No One Left To Fight is perfect for fans of Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Punch Man. No One Left To Fight II #1 (of five) will be in comic shops October 13, 2021. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop and bookstore.

So just how many people are there left to fight? Will there be a No One Left to Fight III? No One Left to Fight IV? No One Left to Fight Forever?! Is this book secretly an ongoing series, the opposite of when Marvel launches a comic as an ongoing series but it's really a six or twelve issue mini? God, we hope so. Bleeding Cool vows to get to the bottom of this using the full extent of our investigative journalism skills (I.E. we will keep an eye out on Twitter). Check out the two covers to No One Left to Fight II #1 by Fico Ossio below.