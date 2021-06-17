Skybound X #1 Tops 86,000 Orders at FOC – It's Not Enough

There's been a lot of buzz around Image and Skybound's big five-issue weekly event series Skybound X #1, as we reported last week that the series already had over 50,000 units ordered by comic shops. That already positioned Skybound X to continue the titular company's successful year that kicked off with the impressive launch for James Harren and Dave Stewart's Ultramega. Well, turns out Skybound X hype was bigger than we realized. I'm hearing that Skybound X #1 orders came in over 86,000 units at FOC, making it not only Image's third biggest launch of 2021 but also Robert Kirkman's fourth-highest launch ever at Skybound, topped only by Oblivion Song #1 and just slightly by Outcast #1. And unlike those, Skybound X will not be collected in the future.

But as more fans of Telltale's The Walking Dead video games realize their favorite character – AKA Clementine – is making her comic book debut in Skybound X #1, it's entirely possible this order number may not be enough to keep up with demand from one of the most beloved comic book video game franchises. After the massive sales and interest in Batman/Fortnite, we're not betting against the influx of potential dollars from gaming spans who might see this as more desirable (and less expansive) than some of their daily gaming micro-transactions. I'd also expect Skybound X #1 Cover I – the rare 1:25 black and white variant by Ryan Ottley – to become one of the hottest out there, with the smallest print run of any orderable cover for this issue (and less than 50% of the next highest ordered cover). What does this all mean for Skybound X #2, which has an FOC date of Monday, the 21st of June and features the first appearance of Everyday Hero Machine Boy? Guess we'll probably hear about that one soon… Skybound X #1 is published in comic book stores on Wednesday, the 7th of July.

SKYBOUND X #1 CVR A OTTLEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY210037

(W) Robert Kirkman, Tillie Walden, James Harren, Chris Dingess (A) Tillie Walden, James Harren, Matthew Roberts (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

Celebrate a sensational 10 years of Skybound with a cavalcade of your favorite creators and all-new stories of your favorite series past, present, and future! Each issue of this oversized,

weekly series will kick off with a new chapter of a serialized THE WALKING DEAD story – RICK GRIMES 2000 – by ROBERT KIRKMAN & RYAN OTTLEY! In addition, we'll be debuting all-new series and characters every issue, starting with the first appearance of the most requested WALKING DEAD character of all-time: Clementine, star of the bestselling Telltale's The Walking Dead video game series! Did we mention new ULTRAMEGA and MANIFEST DESTINY stories?! If you want to know what to expect in Skybound's next 10 years, it all starts here! In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $4.99