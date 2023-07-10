Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dc comics, flash, green lantern, Knight Terrors, robin, shazam, zatanna

Sleepless Knights, Sandman & Spoilers in Tomorrow's Knight Terrors

There are six Knight Terrors comics out tomorrow from DC Comics, including the main event and five crossover two-issue mini-series.

There are six Knight Terrors comics out tomorrow, including the main event and five crossover two-issue mini-series. Knight Terrors #1 gives us Deadman probing into the origins of this event. And as predicted in previous Bleeding Cool gossip, it all comes from the last DC Comics event, Lazarus Planet.

With the man who would be Insomniac gaining new powers from within Arkham Tower.

And in Knight Terrors: The Flash #1, we see the impact on other residents.

Zatanna is confronted with her past in Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1. As one of the few people on Earth who has survived the attack by Insomnia and is able to stay awake, her nightmares are brought into the waking world to fight. Along with what remains of the Doom Patrol (Robotman is also immune)…

…Zatanna gets to go back to the events forty years ago, of the Alan Moore/Swamp Thing seance that killed her father Zatarra and others. Just like the recent Dark Crisis, DC Comics can't help but keep going back there and dredging those issues of Swamp Thing up again.

Talking of parents, it's not often that DC Comics remembers that Hal Jordan is Jewish. Raised in a dual-faith household with a Jewish mother and Catholic father, which does provide him with the qualifying maternal lineage. But delving into his subconscious in Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1 and a family funeral, does bring it to the fore a little.

Father fears also turn up for Tim Drake in Knight Terrors: Robin #1.

And it seems that nightmares also include editorial flashback notes to events from long ago. Like Identity Crisis.

Or in Knight Terrors: The Flash #1 to Justice Society back issues.,,

… or to The Final Knight.

Mary Marvel in Knight Terrors: Shazam gets a personal run down of the Sleepless Knights as the superheroes of the DC Universe are transformed in their dreams.

Zatanna goes up against those Sleepless Knights…

While Mary Marvel's audience is courtesy of Insomnia himself, still on the hunt for the Nightmare Stone.

Not everyone has their aggressor so literal, Hal Jordan has his as Abin Sur…

While Sinestro encounters fear…

…from the same source.

Barry Allen encounters fear from his own source.

Jason Todd is split between all manner of influence, regarding his death and rebirth. And talking of which…

The Lazarus juices spread. So while in Zatanna, we see another new member of the Sleepless Knights, as Robotman is transformed into the Rustbringer…

There's someone else brought back to life courtesy of the Lazarus juices. And maybe, just maybe, a member for the new Justice Society Of America – or Justice League – that will spin out of the Knight Terrors.

Wesley Dodd, the original Sandman, back in the flesh. Looks like the gossip played out well…

