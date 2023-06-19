Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: boom studios, ebay, james tynion iv, something is killing the children

Something Is Killing The Children #1 Pen & Ink Sells For $150

James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera’s Something Is Killing The Children has long been an aftermarket darling and makes waves again this week.

James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children has long been a collector and aftermarket darling and is making waves again this week. As Bleeding Cool reported, last week's Something Is Killing The Children Pen & Ink #1 black-and-white reprint orders were larger than many new launching titles these days, but even more impressive are the aftermarket sales we've been tracking.

As we understand it, the Boom Studios Exclusive, by debuting cover artist Andrew K. Currey for Something Is Killing The Children Pen & Ink #1, sold out at $24.99 in less than ten hours on Boom's website. Since then the blowout has fueled sales on eBay for $125 and $150 with multiple other copies available in that same price range… making this auction sitting at $53 a bargain at twice the price. Other variants and retailer-exclusive editions for Something Is Killing The Children Pen & Ink #1 are up on eBay as well, so we'll see soon enough if the demand is there for those.

And for those who missed out on getting in on the ground floor of Something Is Killing The Children Pen & Ink #1 limited edition variants, their next opportunity is going be Something Is Killing The Children #31 which is up on Final Order Cutoff today.

Publisher Boom Studios is going hard on this issue, which kicks off the final chapter of the Tribulation arc (aka SIKTC Season 2), with some of the highest ratio incentive covers in quite some time. Jenny Frison, who after Dell'Edera has created some of the most iconic images of Erica Slaughter, is back for the first time since issue #26 with both open-to-order regular and foil editions as well as a limited color variation as the 1-in-50 and 1-in-75 incentive covers. Frison's variant covers, particularly high ratio incentives, fetch a pretty penny on the aftermarket and given that this is the first time she has depicted the Duplicitype Erica in her portrait variant cover series, we predict it will be one to chase.

But the two covers that could really present an opportunity for collectors and speculators alike are Julian Totino Tedesco and the recently revealed Dike Ruan first-ever variants for SIKTC. Cover artist Ruan has blown up in the last year providing striking covers for DC and Marvel as well as being hand-picked by Mark Millar to illustrate Magic Order #4 for Netflix and Image Comics. And while this isn't his first Boom Studios cover (that distinction belongs to the Good Luck #1 TFAW Retailer Exclusive, it is the first one widely available and his first time depicting Erica Slaughter. Meanwhile, Tedesco started his American career at Boom and has a long history of covers at the publisher, but this is also his first time depicting the iconic monster hunter. What's more, it's only available on the 1-in-100 incentive cover – the first Boom has offered on Something Is Killing The Children since issue #26 kicked off the second chapter of the Tribulation arc. From what I'm hearing, that 1-in-100 ended up with less than 300 copies going out into the market and therefore hasn't been available on eBay for months… and that means the one for #31 will likely be even rarer.

Luckily, fans, collectors, and retailers still have until the end of the day to finalize their orders for Something Is Killing The Children #31 as FOC closed today, Monday, June 19th. With orders already 30% higher than issue #30, where will the final orders for #31 land? And are we seeing a new wave of SIKTC-mania beginning to bubble up in comic shops?

