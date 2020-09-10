Now Spawn #310 Tops 100,000 Orders As Well

We mentioned that The Department Of Truth #1 had topped 100,000 orders at FOC last weekend. It seems it was not alone from Image Comics, as their second title ever has also reached a similar number – Spawn #310 by Todd McFarlane and Jim Muniz has also hit 100,000 – and more – orders. A six-figure number is nearly unheard of for launch issues, and while Spawn managed that for #300 and #301, it appears that orders are rapidly rising on previous issues – along with a good chunk of the comics industry we are hearing.

Previously we reported the 25% increase in orders from Spawn #208 to #209 and then that Spawn #209 orders totalled an impressive 70,000… but with this latest issue outdoing its previous triumphs and hitting 100,000 it begs the question: what will we see Spawn #311 hit? And will it depend on a first appearance of another Spawn variant character to follow Gunslinger Spawn and Ninja Spawn?

Bleeding Cool has been noticing a recent uptick in direct market comic store sales across the board – above and beyond where sales were at pre-shutdown. We can only use anecdotal evidence right now, but it seems to be a consistent pattern from comic book publisher to comic book publisher, with sales bumps like this more and more common. Could this be the turnaround the industry needed? Could DC have contracted too soon? With others reap the spoils instead?

SPAWN #310 CVR A MATTINA (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200231

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Muniz (CA) Francesco Mattina

"The STORM… begins." SPAWN is on the hunt for someone, or something, insidious! Demons hiding among humans! Secret dealings with Big-Pharma! Dark plans are about to be exposed! There is a STORM coming, and SPAWN is at its center. TODD McFARLANE and JIM MUNIZ weave a dark and disturbing tale! In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $2.99