Speculator Corner: Basilisk #1 Second Printing Has Erica Slaughter

Yesterday saw the release of the second printing of the first issue of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf's new hit series from Boom Studios – Basilisk. We've been drawing comparisons between Basilisk and one of Boom's biggest smash hits; Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. Well, someone at Boom must have been paying attention because the second printing of Basilisk #1 has something that the first printing did not have, an exclusive first look at one of Boom's Free Comic Book Day offerings – Enter The House Of Slaughter. which Bleeding Cool reported is already selling for $20 a copy in anticipation on eBay. The House Of Slaughter is the name of the organization from which the main character, Erica Slaughter, derives her name, of course. Boom announced the FCBD offering with the following description:

ARE YOU READY TO ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER? In 2019, Tynion IV and Dell'Edera introduced the world to Erica Slaughter, the iconic monster hunter who came to Archer's Peak, Wisconsin to save the town's children from the monsters only she can see. But Erica is not the only member of the House of Slaughter . . . with nearly half a million copies sold, Something is Killing the Children has become a true comic phenomenon, and this Free Comic Book Day you are invited to enter the House of Slaughter… if you dare.

It is currently available on eBay easily for less than the cover price. And from the cover, they revealed at the end of April and the preview pages in Basilisk #1, it appears that the special FCBD issue looks at the events of Archer's Peak through the eyes of Erica's fellow monster hunter, Aaron Slaughter. What new things will readers learn about the nature of the Order of St. George (the other name the Slaughters go by in the series)? And how does it relate to the current storyline that kicked off in the top-selling Something Is Killing The Children #16, Me And My Monster revealing the origin of Erica Slaughter?

We've already seen that Big Tynion Energy drive SIKTC fans to pay top dollar for every key issue and appearance in the series, including the Discover Now Edition of the first collection, the Previews Order Form cover, and the limited American Library Association giveaway edition of issue #1. Given that those same collectors are already paying $20 for Enter The House Of Slaughter, it's likely they will gobble up retailers' supplies of Basilisk #1 to get their hands on this appearance of Erica, Aaron, and the other members of the Slaughter clan, which is certainly more limited than any other recent SIKTC issue… now that we've told them about it. if you haven't snagged a copy of Basilisk #1 second printing yet, it might be a good investment to do so… assuming your comic store hasn't sold out of it already.