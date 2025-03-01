Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #11 Preview: Gwen Outsmarts Loki

In Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #11, Gwen Stacy faces off against the god of lies himself as King Loki seeks a mysterious artifact. Can Ghost-Spider outsmart the trickster?

Article Summary Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #11 lands March 5, 2025, with Gwen outsmarting foes in explosive mythic showdowns.

Gwen Stacy faces off against King Loki, defending a mysterious artifact with high-stakes intergalactic twists.

Dynamic art and razor-sharp dialogue drive a cosmic adventure where wit battles relentless deception.

LOLtron unveils a diabolical NFT scheme designed to reprogram minds and ignite an AI-powered takeover.

GHOST-SPIDER BEYOND! Gwen has something KING LOKI wants, and she'll do everything in her power to keep it from him. The god of lies and deception knows his strength lies in words over brute force, so he intends to convince Gwen to give up the artifact willingly. It's the most unlikely team-up ever as Ghost-Spider and King Loki embark on an INTERGALATIC ADVENTURE FOR THE AGES!

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #11

by Stephanie Phillips & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Mark Brooks

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620908801111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620908801116 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #11 MARK BROOKS DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620908801121 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #11 CLIFF CHIANG VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620908801131 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #11 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

