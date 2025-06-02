Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #14 Preview: Loki's Cube Conundrum

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #14 hits stores Wednesday! Gwen faces King Loki on a desolate planet with cosmic powers and monster mayhem in the mix.

NO GODS, NO KINGS! Ghost-Spider has used the power of the Cosmic Cube to bring King Loki to a desolate planet he created and abandoned. Gwen only wanted to convince Loki to give up his designs for possessing the Cosmic Cube and reshaping the universe, but the remaining monster population has other plans for their former god king. Throw Ouroboros of the TVA into the mix and you've got an adventure you won't want to miss!

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #14

by Stephanie Phillips & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Mark Brooks

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 04, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620908801411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620908801421 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #14 JAN BAZALDUA FANTASTIC! VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620908801431 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #14 BENGAL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

