Spider-Man #2 Preview: Spider-People vs. Spider-People Battle

There isn't enough room in the Marvel multiverse for so many Spider-people. Luckily, they're trying to kill each other in this preview of Spider-Man #2.

Spider-Man #2

by Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, cover by Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" rages on! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn't their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she's had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.1"H x 0.08"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620327700211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620327700221 – SPIDER-MAN 2 SHAVRIN X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620327700231 – SPIDER-MAN 2 BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620327700241 – SPIDER-MAN 2 RAMOS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620327700291 – SPIDER-MAN 2 MOBILI LCSD 2022 VARIANT – $3.99 US

