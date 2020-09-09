German Amazing Spider-Man #32 Signed By Stan Lee At Heritage

Here is a unique Spider-Man piece for collectors to check out. From 1974, a German edition of Spider-Man #32. This issue of Die Spinne is actually presenting the story from Amazing Spider-Man #31, which is the first appearance of Gwen Stacy. Not only is that awesome, but this particular copy is signed by Stan Lee. Even better, it is a CGC 9.8. This copy, on auction at Heritage Auctions, part of their Dallas #7234 lot, is currently sitting at $310, not bad for such a unique piece. Bidding will continue for a little over a day, ending Thursday. You can see the book itself down below, true believers.

A Unique Spider-Man Piece You Won't See Everyday

The Amazing Spider-Man #31 German Edition (Die Spinne #32) Signed by Stan Lee (Williams-Verlag, 1974) CGC Signature Series NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Die Spinne is the German edition of The Amazing Spider-Man. This issue presents the original US version of #31 from 1965 translated to the German language and features the first appearance of Gwen Stacy, with cover and interior art by Steve Ditko. This flawless copy is the single-highest graded by CGC to date and one of only two copies that CGC has certified to date. Our offering was signed by Stan Lee just months before his passing, not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 7/20: 1 Signature Series copy certified to date; 1 Universal series certified to date (9.4).

What a seriously special piece. Any Spider-Man collector should want to have such a unique piece in their collection. This may be the only opportunity. Again, this is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas #7234 lot, which is running this week. This particular book is taking bids until tomorrow, so go here and get a bid in. While you are there, check out all of the other items taking bids, from comics and artwork to figures and video games.