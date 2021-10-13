Spider-Man In A Coma, I Know, I Know, It's Serious (ASM #76 Spoilers)

In Amazing Spider-Man #75 last week, Peter Parker was exposed to a serious amount of radiation in battle with the U-Foes alongside Ben Reilly.

However, despite both being products of radioactivity, Reilly was better protected that Parker thanks to his corporate-funded haz-mat Spider-Man suit, and Peter Parker just had the regular cloth.

So if you wanted to know how or why Ben Reilly will be rising to the fore in the current Spider-Man comic book titles, and eventually spinning off his own, it all begins here.

The world, it seems needs a Spider-Man. Even one whose Spider-Senses are turning against him.

And is currently out for the count.

Looks like we are due battles within and without, with Ben Reilly swinging through the streets and Peter Parker swinging through his own body…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211039

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

• The unthinkable has happened.

• Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason will remind you why you love (and hate) comics.

RATED T In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211042

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Arthur Adams

• Kelly Thompson and Sara Pichelli pick up the baton to define this new era for Spider-Man.

• The Beyond Corporation has returned and this is your chance to meet the people who've brought you the new (and improved) Spider-Man.

• There's a target on Spider-Man's back and one of his classic villains is out for blood. RATED TIn Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210820

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Arthur Adams

• Ben Reilly's second real outing as Spider-Man pits him against MORBIUS, and it DOES NOT GO WELL!

• The full support of Beyond gets tested as Morbius puts the hurt on Spidey in a big way.

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210825

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Mike Dowling (CA) Arthur Adams

• The aftershocks of the Morbius incident are still fresh in Ben Reilly's mind, and he's faced with KRAVEN THE HUNTER!

• A corporate-sponsored Spider-Man is more than Kraven can bear, and the hunter is going to test his prey like never before. The trap is set, and the bait is ready. Now it's just time to wait and watch.

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210828

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Mike Dowling (CA) Arthur Adams

• Kraven's trap is sprung, and Spider-Man is sent into a hallucinatory spiral that will test his sanity like never before.

• For Spider-Man to get through this, he's going to have to do the impossible. That's Spidey's M.O., but is Ben Reilly up to it?

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210800

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Arthur Adams

• It's new Spider-Man vs. newest Spider-Man!!!

• The Beyond Corporation paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man trademark and does not take kindly to an unlicensed Spider-Man running around Brooklyn.

• So it's up to Ben Reilly to take Miles Morales down.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210803

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Arthur Adams

• Something horribly wrong is happening at the McCarthy Medical Center.

• Mary Jane Watson is trying to nurse the bedridden Peter Parker to health, but when Peter's roommate disappears, MJ has to step up.

• Can MJ and a nonmobile Peter get to the bottom of this hospital mystery?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210806

(W) Patrick Gleason (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

• The creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades, as Patrick Gleason writes and draws this issue.

• The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210809

(W) Cody Ziglar (CA) Arthur Adams

• The events of ASM #80.BEY have set Doctor Octopus on a collision course with the Beyond Corporation and their Spider-Hero in residence.

• Ben Reilly isn't the only one with new tricks up his sleeve, or, in Ock's case, MANY sleeves.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99

On Sale 1/5/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by PACO MEDINA

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Peter Parker may be out of commission, but luckily Ben Reilly is more than capable of taking his place. Equipped with gadgets and tech from the Beyond Corporation, Reilly has everything it takes to be the superior Spider-Man, but he'll finally meet his match in a devastating battle against one of the Spider-Man's most feared enemies—Doctor Octopus! It begins in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85 by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Paco Medina. It's going to take everything for Ben Reilly—and the company that backs him—to stop Otto Octavius. But, in the Merry Marvel fashion (and as with all respectable Spider-Stories), even if Spider-Man wins, he is going to lose. And he is going to lose BIG.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Michael Dowling will deal with the aftermath of the fight and will be a comic that fans will remember for years to come. Ben Reilly has been shaken to the core, and you will be too.