Spider-Man & Wolverine Manga In Viz Media June 2023 Solicits Viz Media is to publish Japanese Marvel comic books in English for the North American market, how well will they do at selling coals to Newcastle? Here are the Viz Media June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Viz Media is to publish Japanese Marvel comic books in English for the North American market, how well will they do at selling coals to Newcastle? Here are the Viz Media June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

WOLVERINE SNIKT GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232088

(W) Tsutomu Nihei, Tsutomu Nihei (CA) Tsutomu Nihei

In 2003, fresh off the success of his hit series Blame!, star manga creator Tsutomu Nihei connected with Marvel Comics, writing and drawing the limited series Wolverine: Snikt! Bringing his signature style to bear on the iconic X-Man, Nihei took Wolverine to a darker, more terrifying dimension, presented here in a deluxe edition. For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SPIDER-MAN FAKE RED GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232087

(W) Yusuke Osawa (A / CA) Yusuke Osawa

Yu's new high school is kind of awful. He's failing his classes and striking out socially. Everything changes when he finds one of Spider-Man's costumes abandoned in an alleyway. At first, it's fun to put on the costume and play hero, but when powerful enemies start to appear, Yu quickly realizes he's out of his element. Still, with Spider-Man nowhere to be found, the city needs someone to save it… For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: 14.99

GOODBYE ERI GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232082

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A / CA) Tatsuki Fujimoto

From the mad genius behind Chainsaw Man and Look Back comes a new story about coping with loss. Yuta's moviemaking career started with the request from his mother to record her final moments. But after her death, Yuta meets a mysterious girl named Eri who takes his life in new directions. The two begin creating a movie together, but Eri harbors an explosive secret. For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 12.99

INSOMNIACS AFTER SCHOOL GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232083

(W) Makoto Ojiro (A / CA) Makoto Ojiro

The school forces the insomiacs' reformed astronomy club to function as a proper club. The problem is, neither Nakami-its new president-nor the club's adviser have any astronomical know-how! Yui Shiromaru, a rural arcade manager who won an astrophotography contest when she was in the club, might just be the answer they need! For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 06 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232084

(W) Haro Aso (A / CA) Haro Aso

The battle against the King of Hearts continues as Arisu and his team struggle to make up for their shocking point deficit. But no matter what strategy they try, the king and his compatriots maintain the upper hand. When each move is a matter of life or death and no victory comes without sacrifice, can Arisu and his team bear another loss to secure the win? For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BEAST COMPLEX GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232085

(W) Paru Itagaki (A / CA) Paru Itagaki

Python Kameji faces a dilemma when he finds hyena Murou, the class bully, hanging from a noose in a classroom. Snow leopard Luke jeopardizes the career of his costar, Japanese deer Rosé, when he makes a shocking confession. Lion Eado and rabbit Ako, former classmates of dwarf rabbit Haru, meet again months after the mauling that ended their relationship. Plus, a tale featuring favorite beasts gray wolf Legoshi and spotted seal Sagwan as they attempt to rescue a kidnapped octopus. And more! For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GOLDEN KAMUY GN VOL 29 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232086

(W) Satoru Noda (A / CA) Satoru Noda

The coded tattooed skins have at last led everyone to the old fortress of Goryokaku, on the outskirts of Hakodate. Sugimoto's and Hijikata's groups have gotten there first, and are racing against time to find the hidden treasure before Lieutenant Tsurumi arrives with his forces. But is the gold really there? Did Wilk and his Ainu conspirators conceal something even more valuable all those years ago? What is the true legacy that Wilk left to Asirpa? The only answer that is certain is that the Battle of Hakodate is about to be fought once again! For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DRAGON BALL SUPER GN VOL 18

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232089

(W) Akira Toriyama (A / CA) Toyotarou

Granolah and Goku's battle reaches its climax! And Granolah is willing to put his life on the line to take Vegeta down with him too! But suddenly, Monaito appears with an important message for all three fighters-the truth about what happened on planet Cereal all those years ago… For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232090

(W) Hajime Komoto (A / CA) Hajime Komoto

Just as the battle with Doom and Mash is nearing its climax, something goes wrong with Mash's body. Luckily, the Divine Visionaries arrive, prompting Innocent Zero and Doom to withdraw. But the battle isn't over yet! Innocent Zero has the Wand of Beginnings and plans to use it to bring destruction to the world. With the final battle in sight, Mash, Dot, and Lance undergo a series of trials to prepare themselves for their biggest conflict yet. For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232091

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A / CA) Yuto Suzuki

In the third stage of the JCC transfer test, the participants are divided into multiple teams for a deadly game of "tail tag." Three applicants, who have skipped the opening stages of the exam because of special endorsements from seasoned assassins, cause a stir with their disturbing styles. Meanwhile, Shin is determined to show Mr. Sakamoto-who just so happens to be an opponent in this round-that he's made progress! For older teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 07, 2023 SRP: 9.99

AYASHIMON GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232092

(W) Yuji Kaku (A / CA) Yuji Kaku

Between monstrous enemies and super-powered battles, Maruo's finally living the life he's always dreamed of. But can his inhuman strength overcome Doppo Akari's heat-stealing flames? And even if he does defeat the first opponent to ever drive him into a corner, how are one bodyguard and his boss supposed to win an open war against the Enma Syndicate? For older teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 07, 2023 SRP: 9.99

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232093

(W) Buronson (A / CA) Tetsuo Hara

After an epic contest, Kenoh leaves his brothers to begin a new reign of terror in the wasteland. But while he was away, Ryuga, one of his lieutenants, turned against him and established his own stronghold. Ken and Toki head there to find out what Ryuga knows about Kenoh. Meanwhile, the one force that may still stand against Kenoh is the Goshasei, the Guardian Stars of Nanto, and their last general, whose secret will bring Kenshiro face-to-face with those he thought he'd lost… For older teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 SRP: 19.99

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232094

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A / CA) Hitsuji Gondaira

To find out more information about his deceased parents, Taiyo visits the Library of the Dead. This library is infamous for its strange director, who murders anyone who makes so much as a peep in her domain! While there, he finds out that an organization known as Tanpopo was involved in his family's deaths. But the documents self-destruct while Taiyo is still inside the library-and that's way more than just a peep! Later, Taiyo and Mutsumi attempt to infiltrate a hospital known to have connections with Tanpopo, but a doctor there named Kawashita is already one step ahead of them… For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: 9.99

UNTIL I LOVE MYSELF GN VOL 01 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232095

(W) Poppy Pesuyama (A / CA) Poppy Pesuyama

Still reeling from being born into a body they hate, Pesuyama confronts their past, their friends, and even their mother as they try to come to terms with who they are and what they experienced. For older teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: 12.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232096

(W) Tomohito Oda (A / CA) Tomohito Oda

Komi is in her final year of high school, and that means time is running out to achieve her goal of making one hundred friends! She starts off strong on the first day of classes, but a cynical new classmate's bitter outlook soon sparks a school-wide battle royale. Can Komi make a new ally in the trenches, or will pessimism win the day For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: 9.99

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232097

(W) Minami Mizuno (A / CA) Minami Mizuno

Is love in the air for Keiichi at last? A beautiful school nurse has captured Keiichi's heart. But his older brother-a teacher at Keiichi's school-is fiercely against the match! For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 07, 2023 SRP: 9.99

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232098

(W) Kanehito Yamada (A / CA) Tsukasa Abe

The Northern Plateau-a wild and dangerous place, filled with monsters and other threats. Frieren once traveled it with her legendary friends now long passed. Now, she finds herself following those familiar paths with new friends. Frieren's journey brings back many old memories, including…the terrible flavor of bread? For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: 9.99

LOVES IN SIGHT GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232099

(W) Uoyama (A / CA) Uoyama

Yukiko and Morio don't have the most graceful of introductions, but their meeting is one that will change their lives and the lives of their loved ones. However, their awkward budding relationship is soon tested by a stubborn, immovable girl-one of Morio's beloved lackeys, Hachiko Tono! For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: 9.99

IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232100

Yagyu visits Satomi's house unexpectedly, and he gets to know her family. But when bad weather strikes, he's left with no option but to stay the night! Meanwhile, Noda and Miria have started to bond. Are they falling in love? For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 07, 2023 SRP: 9.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232101

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A / CA) Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki and company track Kageya and Ryu to their supposed whereabouts, but all they find is an empty house and signs of a scuffle. A conspicuous clue leads them to believe that Kageya has a secret greenhouse where she concocts the antidote to the menacing perfume, so that's their next stop! It's time to snuff out the unsettling aroma that has enthralled the northern lands! For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 07, 2023 SRP: 9.99

DEMON SLAYER SIGNS FROM WIND PROSE NOVEL SC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232102

(W) Koyoharu Gotouge, Aya Yajima

Demon Slayer Masachika kills a demon to save Sanemi's life, and then he takes the younger boy under his wing. Years later, the pair investigates disappearing children and ends up facing off against one of the Twelve Kizuki! In other tales, Kanamori hopes to smooth out Hotaru's rough personality through marriage, Inosuke searches for Kiyo's stolen butterfly clip, Muichiro helps Kotetsu repair the Yoriichi Type Zero, and Rengoku leads a mission to hunt ghosts at Kimetsu Academy! For teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 28, 2023 SRP: 10.99

PERSONA 5 GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232103

(W) Hisato Murasaki (A / CA) Hisato Murasaki

The fun of a school trip fades when Akira and the others come home to the principal's mysterious death and a sudden Phantom Thief popularity boom. Suddenly, Ryuji and Morgana have a big argument and Morgana leaves in a rage. The crew chases Morgana to a new palace where they find him along with a stranger calling herself the Beauty Thief. What's her connection to the palace ruler? For older teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: 9.99

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232104

(W) Kotoyama (A / CA) Kotoyama

Our human friends are attacked by a mysterious male vampire. Luckily-or unluckily, depending on your point of view-Ko's half-vampire mode is growing ever more powerful. Who turned the attacker, and what is he after? No sooner are these questions answered than new ones arise as a secondattacker arrives on the scene-and she's targeting both humans and vampires! For older teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: 9.99

YASHAHIME PRINCESS HALF DEMON GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232105

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A / CA) Katsuyuki Sumisawa

The beloved fantasy adventure Inuyasha continues with the next generation of demon hunters! Can the three teenage daughters of demon dog half-brothers Inuyasha and Sesshomaru save their parents, themselves, and both realms from the menace of the seven mystical Rainbow Pearls? Before the trio can continue their perilous journey to the west, they must first complete an all-important task-one way or another, Towa will get to enjoy a cushy heated bath! Then the girls are joined by Takechiyo, Riku, and Rion and head toward the town of Sakai. While facing off against the remaining members of the Four Perils, Towa and Moroha fight fiercely to protect Setsuna as she remembers the day she received her curse… In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: 9.99

REQUIEM OF THE ROSE KING GN VOL 17

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232106

(W) Aya Kanno (A / CA) Aya Kanno

Richard, mourning his loved one, tumbles in a wave of grief. Still, he finds the strength to stand again and hold up his sword with a mighty righteousness as the showdown with Richmond begins. The curtain finally rises on the Battle of Bosworth, and the story of King Richard and the War of the Roses comes full circle.

For older teen audiences. In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: 9.99

YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

APR232107

(W) Nozomi Mino (A / CA) Nozomi Mino

Yuri has been kidnapped by Mao, Oya's older brother and the cruel leader of China's largest mafia syndicate! In response, the Oya syndicate renounces all ties to Mao and uses the full force of its power to try to save Yuri! Although she's been put up for sale at a black market auction, Yuri never loses hope that she'll return to Oya's warm embrace. Will Oya reach her in time, or will she be sold to the highest bidder?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 9.99

OLD FASHIONED CUPCAKE GN (MR)

SUBLIME

APR232072

(W) Sagan Sagan (A / CA) Sagan Sagan

At 39 years old, Nozue lives a routine, if not melancholic, life of sleep and work. Togawa, his younger subordinate, finds it troubling and takes it upon himself to shake up Nozue's routine. During a lunch outing, the two go to a pancake shop full of exuberant young ladies to "do what girls do," and it's just the thing to breathe life into Nozue. The two men start an unlikely friendship-and perhaps something a little sweeter!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DRAGONS BETROTHED GN VOL 02 (MR)

SUBLIME

APR232073

(W) Meguru Hinohara (A / CA) Meguru Hinohara

Troubled writer Chiharu Izunome is betrothed to Rin, the local water dragon god. Despite Rin's gentle demeanor, when a supernatural intruder threatens his husband-to-be, the angry deity unleashes the full might of his beastly fury, injuring Chiharu in the process! With Rin's destructive power so clearly laid out, fear displaces the fragile affection growing in Chiharu's heart. Can he truly learn to love a monster?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 12.99