Spider-Man Meets The X-Men, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Spider-Man was a go-to character after his debut to make a guest appearance, and for my money, one of the best was when he met the X-Men in issue #35 of their book. Always a favorite cover of collectors, seeing Spidey leaping in the air and the X-Men stunned to see him is an iconic image and must have blown readers' minds back in 1967. A CGC 3.5 copy of the book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, and boy, if you have ever wanted a copy of this book, this is the one to bid on. Right now, it is only at $16. Check it out below.

Spider-Man Battles The X-Men

"X-Men #35 (Marvel, 1967) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white to white pages. The first appearance of the Changeling, with a Spider-Man crossover and cover appearance, and a Banshee appearance. Dan Adkins cover. Werner Roth art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $76. CGC census 11/22: 41 in 3.5, 1239 higher. CGC Grader Notes: tape cover, light spine splits to cover, moderate creasing to cover. Cover art by Dan Adkins. Along Came a Spider…, script by Roy Thomas, pencils by Werner Roth, inks by Dan Adkins; Banshee calls to the X-Men for help against a mysterious spider creature, and when the young mutants run across Spider-Man, they mistake him for their foe, and a battle ensues. House ad for issue #2 of Not Brand Echh. Letter from future comics professional Mark Evanier, whose entry is in the form of a poem. Ad for The Merry Marvel Marching Society. 36 pgs. $0.12. Cover price $0.12."

Such a cool book, and getting a graded copy this cheap is unheard of. Go here and place a bid and get more info. While there, click around a bit to see what other books are taking bids today; there are some really good ones at great prices for any size budget.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.