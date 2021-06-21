Spider-Spoilers: Another Spider-Villain Joins Sinister War This Week

Sinister War is the big Spider-Man event that will see Nick Spencer conclude his run on Amazing Spider-Man and also explain what has been going on with Kindred all this time. But which Spider-Man villains will make up the Sinister War event? The Sinister Six? The Sinister Twelve? Everyone you might expect? Basically. The Marvel preview of this week's Amazing Spider-Man #69 gives you The Finisher and Jack O'Lantern while namedropping Chance and The Foreigner. Future issues mention The Chamelon and Kindred, with visuals that suggest Doctor Octopus, The Lizard, Sandman, and more.

But Amazing Spider-Man #69 brings back one figure who hasn't been seen for a very long time. Go on, let's have one of these before the game is given away by a leaked splash page…

Okay, you can't say we didn't warn you. Returning to Amazing Spider-Man #69 is Max Dillon. Better known as Electro.

Max Dillon was killed off in Amazing Spider-Man #17 five years ago in October 2016 and was replaced by a second Electro, Francine Frye. Jamie Foxx will return to play Electro in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, so maybe it's a good idea to have an Electro around the place. Does this mean that every Sinister Six member, dead or alive, will be returning? Could be. Not that it should be that much of a display, he is also on one of the variant covers…

Did Marvel Comics end up leaking this one by themselves?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (A/CA) Mark Bagley

• Spidey and his superspy sister, Teresa Parker, dig to uncover THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY.

• Their investigation is challenged by Chance, Jack O'Lantern and the Foreigner's anarchic alliance!

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 23, 2021