Spider-Whore "Dishes The Dirt On Feminism" In New Cerebus In Hell

Dave Sim is continuing is rapidly-decreasing successful tactic of giving every issue of Cerebus In Hell its own number 1, with a new title in a desperate attempt to bring attention to his cut-and-pasting of old Cerebus art into the work of Gustave Dore, continuing the tales of Cerebus' eternal torment after death, while satirising what he sees as the excesses of modern society, politics and religion through his batshit crazy perspective that saw even Ethan Van Sciver "unperson" him. And this time, Dave Sim has decided that Spider-Girl, the comic book created by Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz and Mark Bagley, featuring the 14-year-old daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson as "Spider-Whore". And based not only on the first Spider-Girl appearance but also the engraving 'That is the ancient soul Of wretched Myrrha', from Dante's Paradise Lost as portrayed by Gustave Dore, a character who regularly appears in the series, a character from Greek mythology, the daughter of the King of Cyprus, cursed by the gods to sleep with her own father, before turning her into a myrrh tree. At this point, "problematic" seems to be its only selling point…

SPIDER WHORE ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

SEP200981

(W) Dave Sim (CA) Benjamin Hobbs (A/CA) Dave Sim, Gustave Dore

Full title which we aren't using because it won't fit on the Purchase Order: "Spider-Whore Dishes The Dirt On Feminism!" Continuing from last month's Amicable Spider-Vark Annual! Cerebus is still the Alpha Plus Male Feminist of the Western World but Spider-Whore is fighting back! WHY? Because that's what everyone does in super-hero comic books! Fighting back! Doesn't matter "against what?"! Fighting back is fighting back! Fighting is good! Fighting back is even better! In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $4.00

With this promo piece…

Here's the original cover that it's a take-off of, featuring May Watson-Parker.

And 'That is the ancient soul of wretched Myrrha' by Gustave Dore from Dante's Paradise Lost.