Add Star Trek #1 To Your Collection Thanks To ComicConnect

Star Trek collectors who don't already own the Gold Key #1 will be interested in bidding on this one. A nice CGC copy of the book is up for auction on ComicConnect right now, part of Event Auction #43. They are taking bids on it for a few more hours, where it currently sits at $312, not bad for a photo variant like this one. What a classic pic of Shatner as Kirk on the back there. One wonders why they didn't put him on the front instead of Spock as the main featured image, but he works to. This was the only way some people could get their Star Trek fix back then, as not every area carried the station that played the show. Hence why this one still commands a hefty price. Check out the book below.

Gold Key Star Trek Is A Neat Little Book

"Ow/white pages; William Shatner back cover photo variant photo cover. The myths surrounding the birth, death, and rebirth of Star Trek are numerous and pervasive. It was the ancillary merchandise, such as this Gold Key tie-in series, that kept classic Trek in the public eye and allowed it to steadily grow from lamented, canceled cult series to an international merchandising juggernaut. In fact, for some markets that didn't have a UHF station airing Star Trek repeats ad nauseum, this spinner-rack perennial was the only way sci-fi fans could discover the world of Kirk, Spock, and the Federation of Planets, even if Gold Key's writers and staff often veered off-model in their depiction of the characters and themes of the show.

Thus, this first issue is a milestone not just for comics, but for late 20th Century pop culture in general, acting as a valuable alternate debut for a strangely off-kilter, but no less influential Star Trek, one that continues to captivate readers around the world. This issue is especially beloved of European collectors that had no access to the original series until after the motion picture adaptations began. As a result, there are all sorts of fandoms in search of this debut issue."

