Star Wars #1 Signed By Harrison Ford Up For Auction At ComicConnect

Star Wars #1 from Marvel Comics is one of those keys that rises and falls depending on what is going on with the property. However, one copy will never dip and will only go up and up and up in value is this copy on auction at ComicConnect right now, part of Event Auction #46, Session #4. No, this copy will end up living in infamy forever, for you see, it is signed by Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford. Verified and already sitting at $11,200 and for sure heading way higher than that, this is a truly rare collectible. It is even a 35 cent variant! Check it out below, Star Wars fans.

Man, Who Wouldn't Want This Comic, Star Wars Fans?

"Can you imagine the intestinal fortitude one determined comic collector must have had in order to go up to Harrison Ford, one of the most cantankerous of celebrities, and ask him to sign a copy of Marvel's Star Wars #1? It must have taken some real bravery; what if he decided to rip up your rare 35 cent variant copy? Not only is this a high-grade example of a very hard-to-find variant, with plenty of eye appeal, but the added Ford signature, a very elusive John Hancock to obtain, is the icing on the already immensely appealing cake. Overstreet Guide 2020 NM- (9.2) value = $12,000." This book is for sure going to shatter that current Overstreet number, and it will not be close.

If you can swing it, you can go right here and check out a video on the story behind this book and also place a bid to say you were part of this special auction. While you are there, check out all of the other gems being auctioned off in this lot, there is something for everyone and any budget.