Star Wars #26 Preview: Party Poopers

The Rebel Alliance launches an assault on the Imperial Unity Day parade in this preview of Star Wars #26. Look, normally we'd be on the side of the Alliance… but what kind of ***holes ruin a holiday?! Don't attack on people's day off, guys! Come on! Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #26

by Charles Soule & Andres Genolet, cover by E.M. Gist

THE PATH TO VICTORY! The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last, and Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a strong message to the galaxy that the resistance to Palpatine's rule remains as strong as ever. Meanwhile, Lady Qi'ra of Crimson Dawn has activated her sleeper agents across the galaxy, instructing them to cause chaos for the Empire by any means necessary!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802621 – STAR WARS 26 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802631 – STAR WARS 26 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

