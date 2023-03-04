Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32 Preview: Through the Asteroid Field The Edgehawk is chased by an elite Imperial hit squad in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32, but they know how to lose them.

This week, Bleeding Cool presents a preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32! The Edgehawk is chased by an elite Imperial hit squad in this preview, but they know how to lose them. Joining me on this weekly preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this preview, but remember, try not to take over the world this time.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32

by Ethan Sacks & Alessandro Miracolo, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Zuckuss is teetering between life and death… A mysterious event has put the Gand bounty hunter in a deep coma reliving his past. Can T'onga and 4-LOM save Zuckuss before his mind is lost? And before the Empire's most lethal unit hunting Valance catches up to them…

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609602203211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602203221 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 32 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602203231 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 32 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602203241 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 32 STOTT INFERNO SQUAD VARIANT – $3.99 US

