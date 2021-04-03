One Of The Rarest Star Wars Clone Wars Covers On Auction At Heritage

Star Wars: The Clone Wars #1 saw a gigantic jump in the aftermarket after Ahsoka Tano made her big debut on the second season of The Mandalorian. Played on the show by Rosario Dawson, the character has been a fan favorite for over a decade since debuting in The Clone Wars theatrical movie, Clone Wars show, and Star Wars Rebels. On auction right now at Heritage Auctions is one of the rarest variant covers from the Dark Horse days, a CGC 9.8 Dave Filoni variant to The Clone Wars #1. Only 1000 were made, and they have dried up pretty fast since last year. Sitting at $1,450 as of this writing and ending at 4:00 PM Central Time, Saturday, April 3, 2021, that number will be eclipsed and then some by the time this one is done. Check out the Star Wars goodness below.

Star Wars Fans: Do NOT Sleep On This One

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars #1 Special Edition (Dark Horse, 2008) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Special limited edition. Based on the Cartoon Network series. A Dark Horse 100 Special Edition. First appearance of Ahsoka Tano in comics. Dave Filoni cover. Not listed in Overstreet. CGC census 3/21: 72 in 9.8, none higher." The fact that Dave Filoni did the art for this cover makes it even more special. Most fans would put him on the same level, if not just below as George Lucas at this point. Just have to this in your collection would be a dream. I have run a comic shop for almost ten years myself and have never seen this, and that includes setting up at shows.

This is just one of those books everyone wants when they find out it exists. Star Wars fans: click here to place a bid and check out more details. While there, check out all of the other items taking bids right now before they are over; there is some great stuff.