Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 Preview: Enhanced Interrogation

Vader gets into the motivations of Sabé and Ochi in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #22… while they fight for their lives! Well, that's one way to get the truth out of them. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #22

by Greg Pak & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Paul Renaud

CRIMSON HAVOC! With all secrets smashed and all traitors revealed, DARTH VADER unleashes his endgame! But is his target CRIMSON DAWN – or the EMPIRE itself? And where does that leave the heroes and assassins who have fought at his side? Plus, a shocking reveal that cuts to the very core of the DARK LORD'S dark heart!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.5"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609601502211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609601502231 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 22 IENCO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502241 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 22 RENAUD TRAITOR OF THE DAWN VARIANT – $3.99 US

