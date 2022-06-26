Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 Preview: Vader vs. The Empire?

Darth Vader battles corruption in the Empire in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #24, pitting him against an evil governor. Can Vader score a victory or the resistance? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #24

by Greg Pak & Marco Castiello, cover by Paul Renaud

Someone's been to Polis Massa. Someone's heard Padmé's last words. Someone knows Vader's deepest secret. What happens when the Dark Lord of the Sith finds out? Meanwhile, a colony of refugees from a certain sandy planet struggle under the rule of an Imperial governor. Will their connection to Vader's past be their salvation – or their doom? Plus: the shocking return of two of Anakin Skywalker's oldest friends!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609601502411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609601502421 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 24 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502431 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 24 ZAMA PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

