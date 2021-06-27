Star Wars Doctor Aphra #11 Preview – Well, She Had to Ask…

If you're not ready to hear the answer to a question, don't ask. In this preview of Star Wars Doctor Aphra #11, that's a lesson the titular doctor should have paid more attention to. But hey, what are a few hundred tiny murderous alien slugs if not a learning opportunity? Doctor Aphra #11 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #11 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
APR210958
APR210960 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #11 PRIDE VAR – $3.99
(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli
MYSTERIES ABOUND ABOARD A DURGE-ANGED SHIP!
• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS discover an eerie abandoned ship while on a new mission from DOMINA TAGGE.
• But on board they will come face-to-face with a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons.
• And then there's….THE FEARSOME BOUNTY HUNTER DURGE!
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $3.99
