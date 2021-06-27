Star Wars Doctor Aphra #11 Preview – Well, She Had to Ask…

If you're not ready to hear the answer to a question, don't ask. In this preview of Star Wars Doctor Aphra #11, that's a lesson the titular doctor should have paid more attention to. But hey, what are a few hundred tiny murderous alien slugs if not a learning opportunity? Doctor Aphra #11 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #11 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

APR210958

APR210960 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #11 PRIDE VAR – $3.99

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli

MYSTERIES ABOUND ABOARD A DURGE-ANGED SHIP!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS discover an eerie abandoned ship while on a new mission from DOMINA TAGGE.

• But on board they will come face-to-face with a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons.

• And then there's….THE FEARSOME BOUNTY HUNTER DURGE!

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $3.99