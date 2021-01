Star Wars High Republic, Haha and Radiant Black Top Advance Reorders

Catching up with this week… the third printing of Star Wars: The High Republic topped advance reorders this week, with the second printing of HaHa right behind. For new comics, there was a lot of Black around – Radiant Black even topped the second printing of The King In Black, and Carnage Black White And Blood.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 3RD PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HAHA #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS RADIANT BLACK #1 CVR A CHO $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG STEGMAN VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-GWEN OMNIBUS HC BRADSHAW DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS RADIANT BLACK #1 CVR B FERIGATO & COSTA $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 JIM LEE CVR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG SANDOVAL VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 WINDSOR SMITH DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS COMP HC HITCH DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS NEIL GAIMAN NORSE MYTHOLOGY #5 CVR A RUSSELL $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS STRAY DOGS #1 CVR D FLEECS & FORSTNER ACETATE VAR (NET) $0.00 IMAGE COMICS X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS COMP HC KUBERT CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #10 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-GWEN OMNIBUS HC RODRIGUEZ CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #1 CVR B HORROR MOVIE VAR FORSTNER & FLEECS $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH TP VOL 01 (MR) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS DAREDEVIL #27 KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #1 CVR A FORSTNER & FLEECS $3.99 IMAGE COMICS ORCS #1 (OF 5) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 SMITH DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION GREAT RESPONSIBILITY TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC LIM CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 OPENA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HULK WORLD WAR HULK OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP GOBLINS LAST STAND $39.99 MARVEL COMICS ALEX TOTH BRAVO FOR ADVENTURE ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-2) $75.00 IDW PUBLISHING MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC PLATT DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ULTIMATES BY MARK MILLAR & BRYAN HITCH OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DUNE GN BOOK 01 DUNE (C: 0-1-0) $24.99 ABRAMS MARVEL COSMIC UNIVERSE BY CATES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 MOORE DM V $100.00 MARVEL COMICS THOR #11 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS CROSSOVER #3 CVR A SHAW $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER OMNIBUS TP THE PROMISE (C: 1-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS X-FACTOR #6 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS