Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1 Preview: Droid Life A droid makes a new friend in this preview of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Jabba's Palace #1. What could possibly go wrong?

As we approach the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1, I'm here to provide you with a preview of what lies ahead. A droid makes a new friend in this preview of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1. What could possibly go wrong?

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1

by Marc Guggenheim & Alessandro Miracolo, cover by Ryan Brown

WHO IS PLOTTING TO OVERTHROW JABBA THE HUTT? Jabba's palace is one of many places to find the vilest of scum and villainy relaxing, wet their whistles and indulge their vices…who would ever want that to end? Well, SOMEONE has Jabba in their sights! Beginning a series of One-Shots spotlighting the RETURN OF THE JEDI era, Marc Guggenheim (HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) and Alessandro Miracolo (OBI-WAN) bring you a tale of Jabba's Palace you won't soon forget!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620467000111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620467000121 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE 1 GARBETT CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620467000131 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE 1 MALEEV VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620467000141 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE 1 BROWN VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620467000151 – STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE 1 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US

