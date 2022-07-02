Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #4 Preview: A Plan Comes Together

Lando, Hondo, and Maz are aboard the Halcyon with a plan to steal the crown jewels of Alderaan in this preview of Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #4… and the plan is going great! Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #4

by Ethan Sacks & Will Sliney, cover by E.M. Gist

LANDO AND HONDO ARE ON A COLLISION COURSE ABOARD THE HALCYON! A priceless jewel has attracted the attention of both LANDO and HONDO. But who is the mysterious figure who threatens both of their heists? And years in the future, CRIMSON JACK makes his move to capture the HALCYON…or destroy it

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.66"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620223200411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620223200421 – STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY 4 SLINEY CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620223200431 – STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY 4 LAMING VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.