Stephen W. Martin and Lin Pham Create Nancy Spector Graphic Novels

Stephen W. Martin and Linh Pham have created a new graphic novel series, Nancy Spector. The first book, Nancy Spector, Monster Detective, sees a young detective taking on the case of an Invisible Man looking for his missing dog – who also happens to be invisible. Martin describes it as "if Hayao Miyazaki and 80s Burton did a mash up comic for kids!!" Which is certainly an attractive sounding combination.

Nancy Spector, Monster Detective is the first of a two-book series bought by Sarah Alpert at Algonquin Books for publication in the autumn of next year. Stephen W Martin and Linh Pham's agent, Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary negotiated the deal.

Stephen W Martin is best known for his comic Davinchibi, created with Camille D'Erioco and published on WebToons. Linh Pham is a Visual Development Artist & Animator from Ho Chi Min hin Vietnam and who recently moved to Vancouver, Canada with her husband. Here is our first look at their collaboration.

Algonquin Books was founded in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 1983 with a goal to publish quality fiction and nonfiction by unpublished young writers. Although it started as a small Southern house, it garnered national attention for many now-renowned authors, including Julia Alvarez, Kaye Gibbons, Robert Morgan, Lee Smith, Tayari Jones, and Amy Stewart among many others. In 1989, Algonquin was acquired by Workman Publishing and today has offices in New York City and Chapel Hill.

Ammi-Joan Paquette is a Senior Agent with Erin Murphy Literary, working from her home office in Massachusetts. She represents all forms of children's and young adult literature, and is an EMLA client herself.