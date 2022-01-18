Steve Niles, Szymon Kudrański Launch A Town Called Terror in April

Paying tribute to beloved comics "journalist" Jude Terror, Image Comics will launch a new series this April by Steve Niles and Szymon Kudrański named after a town named after… yours truly! A Town Called Terror is an ongoing series billed as "cutting-edge horror," with the first issue hitting stores on April 13th. The concept is described by a press release thusly:

In A Town Called Terror, Henry West is brutally kidnapped in the middle of the night while his wife Julie watches, terrified. Henry awakens to the reality of his whereabouts, but Julie, with no evidence of the phantom crime, is unable to get help to search for him.

Here's what Steve Niles had to say about it:

I've always wanted to create a 'world of horror'—meaning there would be very little of the real world, or humans, in the story—and I've had that chance with Szymon. During the pandemic he and I have been creating a new world of horror and A Town Called Terror is the first installment. I'm thrilled with what we came up with and thrilled to be working with Image," said Niles. "I worked with Szymon when he was just starting out and I've been wanting to work with him again ever since. He's an amazing talent and an incredible storyteller. It has been an absolute blast creating A Town Called Terror with him.

And Kudrański added:

For years, Steve and I had planned to create more books together. When he initially asked what I wanted to draw, I mentioned that I visualised a 'city or town…' and Steve added, '…of monsters! Of terror!' From the get-go we knew this one would be something else in terms of collaboration. We let both our creativity melt into this single project and finished the first story arc in three short months! Reading Steve scripts is like watching a movie—it's very easy for me to picture visually. In terms of style, we decide to stick close to the classic monsters of the '40s-'80s era. At first, we kept to a standard 22-page format… but I ended up stretching some scenes, adding art for cinematic effect in order to bring Steve dialogue out of the frame and help the art jump out of the pages. In the end, we ended up settling on an oversized series, with each issue running to 26-30 pages. The biggest challenge was deciding how to get every monster we know to coexist in one 'place' and 'story.' Steve came up with some great ideas and I hope readers will be as pleased as I am!

You can watch a trailer for A Town Called Terror:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A TOWN CALLED TERROR by Steve Niles & Szymon Kudrański video trailer | Image Comics (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFfRpH7sayA&feature=youtu.be)

And you can see the covers and a brief preview below:

A Town Called Terror #1

Cover A by Szymon Kudrański – Diamond Code FEB220042

Cover B Tony S. Daniel & Kudrański – Diamond Code FEB220043