Stjepan Šejić Previews The Queen and the Woodborn On Twitter

Stjepan Šejić is known for looking at the way comics publishing has done things for years, considering their way, and then deciding… nah. The renegade creator recently made Bleeding Cool headlines when he announced his departure from mainstream comics to focus on creator-owned work on the heels of his critically acclaimed Harleen series for DC Black Label. This was followed by his decision to post the entirety of Sunstone, his hit romance/erotica series of graphic novels, for free on social media. Stjepan Šejić has continued to tease other titles on his Twitter account, including the return of the Top Cow fantasy series Death Vigil as well as entirely new titles. Among those titles is The Queen and the Woodborn, which Šejić plans to debut on his Patreon tomorrow. In the meantime, he took to Twitter to preview the upcoming series to his fans.

Stjepan Šejić wrote to his Twitter followers:

tomorrow i start a fairy tale… may or may not contain actual fairies among other things XD nearing completion. first update of the queen and the woodborn is going on my patreon tomorrow and then a few days later everywhere else to my patrons: this doesn't replace the sunstone and fine print updates for this month, this is just a small bonus gift :)

Attached to these Tweets were preview pages of The Queen and the Woodborn, which capture that beautifully stylized, character-driven art that has made Stjepan Šejić into one of the most unique artistic voices in modern comics.

The Queen and the Woodborn, along with Sunstone and Stjepan Šejić's other creator-owned work, can currently be read on his Patreon. It may be unclear if Šejić will return to DC to do his long-awaited Isley series focusing on Poison Ivy, but he's certainly giving his readers a ton of lovingly made content right now.